Industrial Bluetooth Market to Register Steady Expansion During 2017 – 2027

Industrial Bluetooth Market: Introduction

Wireless Bluetooth technology has found its way in industrial sector, as well, due to its increasing applications and, the advanced features and advantages associated with it. Industrial Bluetooth eliminates the complexities associated with conventional communication techniques and enables to provide efficient communication.

Industrial Bluetooth is the adoption of wireless Bluetooth technology to satisfy industrial requirements of reliability, robustness and seamless co-located and coexistent operation with Wireless LAN networks. Continuous innovations has further led to the introduction of AFH (Adaptive Frequency Hopping) for reducing the interference between Bluetooth and Wireless LAN, and BLE (Bluetooth low energy) for enabling low volume data transmissions, in low power wireless devices, at regular intervals. The adoption of Bluetooth technology is further expected to increase the development of Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Industrial Bluetooth can be effectively used in conjunction with sensors, actuators, meters etc. for eliminating the use of cables and enabling an efficient wireless interconnection. Additionally, the technology has major applications in industrial automation sector and has witnessed a high adoption in the same.

Industrial Bluetooth Market: Drivers and Challenges

An increasing demand for a wireless network, globally, for eliminating the complexities and the cost associated with cables is the primary factor driving the growth of Industrial Bluetooth Market. In addition to this, the advantages of Bluetooth technology such as enhanced reliability and robustness, enhanced integration with devices, greater mobility and flexibility, easy installation, efficient communication, reduced wiring costs, labor costs and reduced interference are also expected to increase the demand of Industrial Bluetooth technology, which as a result drives the growth of Industrial Bluetooth Market. Furthermore, the low cost associated with Bluetooth technology is also a major driver for global Industrial Bluetooth market.

The primary factor hampering the growth of Industrial Bluetooth is the limited range of Bluetooth technology. The range eliminates the adoption of the technology at industries which surpasses the threshold range of Bluetooth technology and which has comparatively long range applications. This factor is expected to be the primary restraint for the global Industrial Bluetooth market.

Industrial Bluetooth Market: Segmentation

Global Industrial Bluetooth Market can be segmented on the basis of Type and Industry Vertical

Segmentation for Industrial Bluetooth Market by Type:

On the basis of Type, Industrial Bluetooth Market can be segmented as:

Single-mode module

Dual-mode module

Segmentation for Industrial Bluetooth Market by Industry Vertical:

On the basis of Industry Vertical, Industrial Bluetooth Market can be segmented as:

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

Water and Wastewater

Others

Industrial Bluetooth Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Industrial Bluetooth market are Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR, Dialog Semiconductor, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics and Advantech Co., Ltd.

Industrial Bluetooth Market: Regional Overview

By geography, Industrial Bluetooth market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to dominate the global Industrial Bluetooth Market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of high volume of industries and increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the region. Asia Pacific’s market is expected to grow at the fastest rate and overtake North America and emerge as the largest region in terms of revenue because of the presence of various tier 1 manufacturers and the high demand for adopting wireless technologies in developing countries in the region.

