LSAW Steel Pipe Process Flow

LSAW steel pipe production technology, the production process of large diameter thick-walled steel pipe generally includes hot rolling, hot coiling, casting and other production methods, large-diameter thick-walled steel pipe will generally use double-sided submerged arc welding production process, the product is bent, Synthetic seams, internal welds, external welds, straightening, flat heads and other processes have met the requirements of the US petrochemical standards. The use of thick-walled straight seam steel pipe is mainly used for body support parts such as bridge piling, sea bottom piling, and high-rise building piling. The use of materials generally use Q345B, Q345C. In areas with lower temperatures, Q345D is also used, and Q345E large-diameter thick-walled steel pipes are used in the construction of large-scale steel structures.

Straight seam steel pipe plant manufacturing process is a new type of welded steel pipe forming technology developed in the 1990s. The main molding process of the technology is to first carry out the edge milling (or edge trimming) of the steel plate pre-welding to the width direction of the steel plate. Pre-bending, and then gradually press the J letter type → C letter type → O letter type in the order of forming, after the molding process through multiple pressure stamping each stamping three-point bending mold is the basic principle. Because the raw material steel plate of LSAW steel pipe is formed by multiple progressive die press molding, it is necessary to solve the following basic problems:

1. How to determine the shape of the mold, mold stroke and die spacing

2. How many punches are needed to ensure that the most suitable bending radius and the best open O-shaped steel tube are stamped out.

These problems are different from the material of the steel plate, which is related to the mechanical properties of the specific steel plate material of the steel plate production plant, and the steel pipe model (diameter and wall thickness). Whenever production changes new specifications or new steel plate materials, a certain number of samples are taken for pressure testing, and appropriate production and processing data are found. The trial-and-error method is more reliable because the trial-and-error method is based on the scientific German import JCOE molding equipment data. Because the JCOE process parameters of straight seam steel pipe are numerous, not only the production process data is determined by trial and error method, but even a few months debugging process is needed to obtain a mature process.