Telecom Cloud Market Recent Study Segments, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Telecom cloud refers to the shift of telecom providers and users to cloud based technologies from traditional landline services. Telecommunication operators provide a wide variety of services on cloud which include virtual computing, dedicated computing, office communicators, share point, sales force automation, video surveillance, and device management. The demand for cloud based services in telecom industries will be driven by public access to internet through technologies like 3G, 4G, broadband, and fibre optic network technology. Cloud computing provides an innovative business model for data centres, thereby helping telecom operators to promote business innovation and higher service capabilities.

The telecom operators are restructuring their businesses to shift on cloud with an objective of providing services in the 3G and 4G markets. Telecom cloud computing also supports monitoring and deployment of resources. It can deploy necessary resources such as networks, servers, storage, applications, and services, for supporting the development of business and responding quickly to market requirements to help telecom operators gain larger market share. By deploying the cloud computing techniques, 3G technology is made compatible in different equipment, software and network to enable the customers in accessing data over cloud.

AT&T Inc.(U.S.),

China Telecommunications Corporation(China),

Telus Corporation(U.S.),

T-Mobile International AG(Germany),

Verizon Communications, Inc.(U.S.),

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc.(U.S.),

NTT Communications Corporation(Japan),

CenturyLink, Inc.(U.S.),

BT Group PLC (U.K.) and Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia) among others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Telecom Cloud Market has been valued at USD ~29 Billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~20% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Segments:

The Global telecom cloud Market has been segmented on the basis of services, applications, solutions, cloud platform and end users. Services include communication as a service and network as a service. Applications comprises of billing, customer management & provisioning and traffic management among others. Solutions include Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC), Content Delivery Network (CDN), WebRTC and Over-the-Top (OTT) among others. Cloud platform include SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. End users comprises of banking, healthcare, government, transportation and entertainment among others.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of telecom cloud market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the telecom cloud market owing to increased penetration of organization with employees possessing strong technical knowledge who are willing to rapidly adopt the telecom cloud services for better communication and connectivity. It also provides enhanced technologies for supporting the telecom cloud market in the North American region. Asia pacific will experience growth in forecast period owing to government regulations regarding adoption of best in class technologies. In Europe, a European cloud initiative is started to provide telecom companies with an infrastructure for storing and managing data and computers, providing high performance computers for processing of data and high speed connectivity for transportation of data. The telecom cloud of European region is expected to position Europe as data driven innovation thereby improving competitiveness and boosting the digital market of Europe.

