The benefits of the Oregon credit union

Many people might not be aware of the other financial institutions available out there. Most of them believe that banks are the main option, but it is not the case. An Oregon credit union has more advantages in some cases, especially when it comes to service fees, interest rates, customer service and more. Choosing a credit union bend Oregon is a common practice these days and it is worth finding out why.

At an Oregon credit union, when you open an account for the first time, you become a member and you deal directly with the other members. Being non-profit, the union wants to please the members, known also as the shareholders, and not the stockholders. Instead of focusing all efforts into making a profit, such organizations focus on offering the best customer service. Polices are friendlier and meetings are organized to vote and help take important decisions. You will not find these practices among other financial institutions, as in most cases, clients have no idea what is going on in those meetings.

Financial institutions make money with the fees applied. The credit union bend Oregon offers lower fees and even when you check the ATM, you will find out there are no fees. This means that eventually you end up saving money and you can avoid common traps. Of course, this depends on the chosen union and you can always go over the guidelines and the policies to find out how they operate. As a member, you have the right to find out and this information is presented from the beginning, so don’t hesitate to find out everything that interests you. Since unions have become more willing to accept members, they are also open and they want to attract members and offer various benefits.

Due to the fact that credit unions are not aimed at making a profit, they are willing to provide high savings rates and lower interest rates. When members want to obtain a loan, no matter if a mortgage, to open up a business, get a new car, renovate the house, personal loan and such, they will benefit from lower interests rates. You can save up significantly this way and at least you know that the union works in your favor and not only aims at getting your money. In the end, this is the purpose of the credit union, to help the community and its members, assist people in achieving their dreams without sacrificing everything they have.

Finding the right credit union might be challenging, but it is always best to start locally and finding the ones that activate within the region. This way, whenever you need something, at least you can visit them directly and ask questions. Check to see exactly how extensive the union is, how many ATMs are provided, if you have the option of internet and mobile banking and such. Also, it depends on the type of services you need exactly and if the organization is able to provide them.

