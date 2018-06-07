X-Ray Imaging Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of X-Ray Imaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the X-Ray Imaging Market by portability (stationary X-Ray imaging, portable X-Ray Imaging), by technology (analog X-Ray imaging, digital X-Ray imaging) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. X-Ray Imaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the X-Ray Imaging Market.

The global X-Ray Imaging market is projected to reach USD 11.92 billion by the end of 2023, growing with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. X-rays are fragments of natural electromagnetic spectrum. Medical x-rays are used to generate images of tissues and structure inside the body. It is produced artificially by decelerating high-velocity electrons, with the help of X-ray tube. The x-rays when passed through the body are made to strike through a photographic film, which results in formation of the image of the area. The areas of the film exposed by x-ray are dark, whereas the unexposed areas are transparent. Now-a-days an X-ray image can also be stored in a digital form on a computer. The factors, such as stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of x-ray imaging devices and increasing risk of cancer, due to exposure to radiation are inhibiting the growth of the global market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global X-Ray imaging market by portability, technology, end user, application, and region. The market by portability includes stationary X-Ray imaging and portable X-Ray imaging. Similarly, the technologies include analog X-Ray imaging and digital X-Ray imaging, whereas the end users include diagnostic centers and hospitals. The application covered in the report include orthopaedic X-Ray imaging, chest X-Ray imaging, dental X-Ray imaging, and mammography X-Ray imaging.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the various regions covered, North America dominated the global X-Ray imaging market whereas the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing X-Ray imaging market.

Companies Profiled:

Some of the key companies operating in the global X-Ray imaging market include Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Hologic Inc., SAMSUNG, and Fujifilm Corporation.

