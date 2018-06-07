ZETTLER Displays Offers Fully Customizable Segmented LCD Glass Modules

ZETTLER Displays supports the industrial LCD market with several different technologies: TFT LCD, Monochrome, and Custom Segmented LCD Glass Modules. The Custom Glass LCD modules are a practical solution for the Human Machine Interface in industrial products. As the name entails, the modules are completely tailored to a design, from dimensions, colors, interface, segments, to the electrical characteristics.

Though completely custom, this technology is the lowest per unit cost when compared to monochrome and TFT displays and is the easiest to drive (static or multiplex drive options). Zettler’s dedicated production line turns concept designs into production volume orders in as little as 12 weeks, including a 4 week tooling lead time.

As an authorized distributor for ZETTLER, Heilind Asia provides its products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

