Augmented Reality in the Healthcare Top Market Key Players 2023 – Microsoft Corporation, Philips Healthcare, CAE Healthcare

Market Highlights:

The growing demand for augmented reality along with artificial intelligence are the driving factors for the market growth of the augmented reality in the healthcare sector. On October 18, 2016, Atheer went into a partnership agreement to exemplify AiR Suite’s ability. This is enabled with 3rd party module. It enhances the productivity and safety of deskless professionals and Wikitude’s capabilities, including image recognition and tracking and others. The increasing adoption of mobile augmented reality technology is propelling the market growth to a large extent. This mobile-based augmented reality helps in bridging the gap in the patient-healthcare provider relationship. The mobile application helps in educating and providing information to the patients and helps them to make better decisions about their health.

The global Augmented Reality in The Healthcare Market is expected to reach USD ~ 1.32 billion at a CAGR of over 23% by the end of the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

(U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

DAQRI (U.S.)

Mindmaze (Switzerland)

Wikitude GmbH (Austria)

Medical Realities (U.K)

Atheer (U.S.)

Augmedix (U.S.)

Oculus VR (U.S.)

CAE Healthcare (U.S.)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands & U.S.)

3D Systems (U.S.)

Blippar (U.K)

VirtaMed (Switzerland)

HTC (Taiwan)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Magic Leap, Inc. (U.S.)

Osterhout Design Group (U.S.)

Virtually Better (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of augmented reality in the healthcare market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions in terms of market share.

The augmented reality in the healthcare market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The augmented reality in the healthcare market in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period whereas, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India is an emerging market, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

The global Augmented Reality in the Healthcare Market is segmented into component, device type, application, and region. The component is further segmented into hardware, software, and others. Further, the hardware segment is sub-segmented into sensors, displays and projectors, position tracker, cameras, and others. The device type segment is sub-segmented into head-mounted display, handheld device, and others.

The application segment is further sub-segmented into fitness management, medical training and education and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

The global augmented reality in healthcare market consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global augmented reality in the healthcare market. The augmented reality in the healthcare market is witnessing a high growth due to increasing demand for medical services via which the patients are being treated, propelling the market growth of augmented reality in healthcare in this region.

Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the augmented reality in healthcare market during the forecast period as the sensors are widely used in healthcare. For instance, multi-sensory learning is being considered to be very beneficial in transmitting information in medical sector. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

