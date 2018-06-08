Junior’s Fashion Week heads to Bengaluru for showcasing Spring Summer 2018 collection

Bengaluru June 2018 : One of its kind edutainment platform, Junior’s Fashion Week (JFW) is all set to conduct its 19th Runway showcase on June 17, 2018, at The Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. It will be showcasing the Spring Summer collection of international brands including U. S. Polo Assn. Kids, Cherry Crumble California, Flying Machine Boyzone, Marks & Spencer and The Children’s Place.

JFW is a juggernaut platform across the realms of junior’s fashion and lifestyle industry. It is a runway event which showcases seasonal collections of globally acclaimed brands to the audience.

Junior models aged four to fourteen years are the focal point of this one of a kind edutainment event. Not only does it provide overall grooming experience but also help them discover their best version. The Runway showcase is preceded by a workshop training, which is helmed by industry’s experts.

Owing to the presence of revered audiences like global brand representatives, influential mothers, HNI buyers, bloggers, notable media channel representatives, the event potentially unfolds delightful opportunities for the junior child.

Below are the program highlights:

• One of its kind child edutainment platform

• A juggernaut Fashion Runway show for Juniors

• A total of 140 kids will be sashaying the JFW Runway

• Kids aged between 4 – 14 Years will be participating in JFW

• Participating kids hail mostly from Bengaluru among other states

• Juniors clad in global brand’s clothing to enthral the audiences

• Revered and influential audiences to witness the magic of fashion

• Potentially unfolds delightful opportunities for the junior child

Date: June 17, 2018 (Sunday)

Time: Begins at 12: 15 hours

Venue: The Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru

For More Information please log on to http://juniorsfashionweek.com

Please contact : 9587582222

Issued By:

Vijaylaxmi / Prashanth Gaikwad

9880717358 / 99452 77756