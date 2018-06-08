Luxury Goods Market Report: Cost, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, France Market by Volume, Value and Forecast 2023

Description :

Sales of luxury goods clearly recovered in current value terms in 2017, after a poor performance in 2016. From November 2015 to the end of 2016, France was plagued by terrorist attacks, with incidents in Paris, Nice and other parts of the country. The social context was also tense, due to strikes against the new labour law. Tourists therefore shunned the country, more particularly wealthy tourists, who tend to purchase luxury goods.

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946418-retailing-in-brazil

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/857982-luxury-goods-in-france

Table Of Content :

Performance of Luxury Goods Is Reassured in 2017, Despite Fragility

New Targets, New Modes and Codes of Consumption

Automotive and Luxury Multinationals Largely Dominate

Store-based Retailing Must Reinvent Itself With Emergence of Internet Retailing

More Rational Management and Investment Expected

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Optimism in Sight

Ongoing Emergence of Millennials

Ethical and Sustainable Development

Competitive Landscape

Players Need Consistency

Faster Turnaround From Catwalk To Stores

24sevres.com by LVMH Could Open A New Era for Online Sales

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)