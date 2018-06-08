Market Research Report On the Argentina Luxury Goods Highlights Market Size, Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2023

Description :

Argentinians with high purchasing power who wanted to acquire emblematic brands over the review period such as Louis Vuitton, Armani, Ralph Lauren, Fendi or Tiffany & Co were forced to travel abroad to buy them, since they were not present in the country. Chile and Brazil have become, for high-income consumers, the main luxury shopping destinations due to their proximity and wide variety of brands.

Luxury Goods in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Neighbouring Countries Are A Great Attraction To Buy Luxury Goods

Changes in Economic Policy Favour the Supply of Products

Slow Return of Imported Brands To the Country

Few Attractive Locations To Open Premises

A Positive Forecast Due To A Greater Variety and Recovery of the Economy

Headlines

Prospects

Argentinians Travel To Neighbouring Countries To Buy International Luxury Brands

Marginal Recovery of Sales Due To Improved Offer of Products and Prices

Alvear Avenue and Patio Bullrich Lose Former Glory

Competitive Landscape

Foreign Brands Make Hesitant Return To the Country

Local Brands Position Themselves As Luxury in the Absence of Foreign Brands

A Promising Horizon

Headlines

Prospects

Elimination of Barriers To Imports Boost Sales

Foreign Brands Regain Availability To Satisfy Consumers

Exclusive Tastings To Retain Customers

Competitive Landscape

High Number of Launches

New Dealer for the Macallan

Premiumisation Will Be A Key Trend

