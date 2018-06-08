Over-the-Counter Drug Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Over-the-Counter Drug Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Over-the-Counter Drug Market by route of administration (parenteral, topical, oral), therapeutic class (pain medications, gastrointestinal drugs, dietary supplements, respiratory drugs and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Over-the-Counter Drug Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Over-the-Counter Drug Market are Johnson & Johnson, Sigma Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, GSK, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Omega Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. According to report the global over-the-counter drug market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1193

Increasing Inclination of People towards Non-Prescription Drugs in Developing Countries Coupled with Easy Availability and Affordability is the Key Factor Responsible for the Growth of Over-The-Counter Drugs Market across the Globe

Product innovation in the over-the-counter drug market like making different products for the similar illness depending on their severity. Moreover, this will help as one product for severe conditions and the other for mild. However, product innovations in the over-the-counter drug market are anticipated to boost the growth of the market globally over the forecast period. Increasing inclination of people towards non-prescription drugs in developing countries coupled with easy availability and affordability is the key factor responsible for the growth of over-the-counter drugs market across the globe. Moreover, increasing awareness related to general health concerns, cost saving advantage of OTC drugs that do not require direct consultation of doctor and advancements in pharmaceuticals industry will further drive the global over-the-counter drugs market over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global over-the-counter drug market covers segments such as, route of administration and therapeutic class. On the basis of route of administration the global over-the-counter drug market is categorized into parenteral, topical, oral and others. On the basis of therapeutic class the global over-the-counter drug market is categorized into pain medications, gastrointestinal drugs, dietary supplements, respiratory drugs and others.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request_discount/1193

North America to Witness the Highest Growth during The Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Covered in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global over-the-counter drug market such as, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Sigma Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, GSK, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Omega Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.