Retailing Brazil Consumption Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Description :

Convenience stores was by far the most dynamic channel in grocery retailing during the review period, with growth partly being fuelled by the entry of many leading retailers keen to capitalise on rising demand. As leading modern grocery retailers are investing heavily in forecourt retailers and convenience stores, there is increased competition for traditional grocery retailers. On the other hand, residential areas have witnessed consumers migrating from modern grocery retailers, eg supermarkets…

Euromonitor International’s Retailing in Brazil report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Table Of Content :

Competition From Convenience Stores Challenges the Performance of Traditional Grocery Retailers

“atacarejos” Favoured by Consumers Migrating From Hypermarkets

Online Marketplaces Are Here To Stay in Brazilian Internet Retailing

Retailers Should Invest in Mobile Strategies To Strengthen Their Relationship With Customers

Young Adults in Large Urban Areas Are Still the Most Relevant Customer Base of Food and Drink Internet Retailing

Operating Environment

Informal Retailing

Opening Hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2017

Physical Retail Landscape

Cash and Carry

Table 1 Cash and Carry Value Sales: 2012-2017

Seasonality

Payments and Delivery

Emerging Business Models

Market Data

Table 2 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2012-2017

Table 7 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 10 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2012-2017

Table 11 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2012-2017

Continued…….

