Concrete is a highly important construction and building material. Concrete is porous and permeable in nature. Due to its composition and nature, concrete is often susceptible to damage and deterioration caused by water. Waterproofing materials are applied either as coatings or as admixture so as to protect the concrete from this damage and deterioration. Moreover, as for structures exposed to water under hydrostatic pressure, waterproofing is highly important. Waterproofing materials form a strong physical barrier against water, thereby preventing the water from entering the concrete, even under significant head pressures. Waterproofing is done either through internal membrane formation or external membrane formation. Internal membranes are prepared along with waterproofing admixtures and external membranes are applied on the surface of concrete as coatings. Internal waterproofing is also known as integral waterproofing. The crystalline waterproofing technology improves the performance and durability of concrete structures. Moreover, this technology inhibits the effect of gasses such as CO, CO2, SO2, and NO2, thereby inhibiting the process of carbonation.

The crystalline waterproofing technology can be classified on the basis of method or type of application. There are three different methods for application of crystalline waterproofing technology. The first one is direct application on the surface of the concrete structure. The second method comprises direct mixing of waterproofing materials with the concrete batch, as an admixture. The third method is application of dry crystalline waterproofing powder on the uncured concrete surface. Out of all these available methods, the mixing as an admixture is the most commonly used one.

The rise in demand for concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology is largely attributable to the growing construction industry. The ability of crystalline products to self-seal new cracks in concrete is a unique benefit of this technology. Various benefits of crystalline waterproofing technology such as protection of reinforced steel from corrosion are driving the crystalline waterproofing technology market at a rapid pace. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to the rising construction industry. However, expensive nature of this technology is expected to slightly hamper the market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. On account of rapid growth in the construction industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan; the concrete waterproofing market with crystalline technology in Asia Pacific is expected to expand during the forecast period. Thus, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe follow Asia Pacific in the market for concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology. The concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology market in Latin America is likely to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in end-use industries in the region.

The global concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology market is slightly consolidated. However, there are several manufacturers around the world. Some of the key players operating in the concrete waterproofing with crystalline technology market include BASF SE, W.R. Grace & Co, Wacker Chemie AG, Mapei S.P.A., and Pidilite Industries.

