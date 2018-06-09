Eastern Furniture Announces Outdoor Essentials to Create Ultimate Summertime Backyard Experience

Santa Clara, California (webnewswire) June 9, 2018 – Eastern Furniture, the Bay Area’s family-owned and preeminent furniture store since 1957, announced today its recommendations for creating the ultimate backyard experience for this summer. From elegant sofas capable of seating multiple guests to exquisite fire tables that keep them warm deep in the night, Eastern Furniture is primed to provide customers with options and features to create the backyard atmosphere of their dreams.

While Eastern Furniture’s tremendous inventory possesses every piece imaginable to complete the ultimate summer backyard setting, the company is especially excited about its Très Chic sofas from Tommy Bahama that provides comfortable seating in a contemporary look.

Ottomans from leading brands like Sunset West presents guests with not only a place to kick up their feet and relax, but also gives homeowners additional space to store summer necessities like towels, blankets, swimming pool gear and more.

Eastern Furniture also has a complete line of dining tables, including fire tables that double as fabulous spaces to enjoy barbequed feasts while simultaneously keeping family and friends cozy when warm summer days transform into chilly evenings.

“With summer nearly upon us, Eastern Furniture is proud to provide Bay Area shoppers everywhere with the most extensive lineup of backyard essentials to create the ultimate summertime setting,” said Eastern Furniture. “With a massive selection of top name brands like Tommy Bahama and Sunset West, our expansive showroom has something for everyone.”

Additional summertime essentials ranging from auto-tilt umbrellas available in a plethora of colors to sturdy rugs that add a touch of class are all available at extremely competitive pricing.

Summer Outdoor Furniture Recommendations

– Sofas: Très Chic by Tommy Bahama provides laid-back, contemporary look

– Ottomans: Sunset West collection pairs seamlessly with wicker outdoor sets

– Fire tables: Elegant Brown Jordan collection enables consumers to choose from natural gas, liquid propane or bioethanol

– Dining tables: Cypress Point by Tommy Bahama provides ample seating for six and features exceptionally durable weatherstone tops

About Eastern Furniture

Eastern Furniture offers hundreds of the finest makers of quality furniture and accessories that are beautifully displayed in one of California’s largest showrooms. The Bay Area’s family-owned and preeminent furniture store since 1957, Eastern Furniture provides customers with award-winning interior designers and dedicated staff members commited to providing the highest level of customer service possible. For more information, please visit https://www.easternfurniture.com today.

