Godrej Alive Mulund Thane projects By Godrej Properties

Godrej Alive Mulund Thane Flats by Godrej Properties – Live Every Moment and Create Memories to Be Cherished Lifelong

Godrej Alive Mulund Thane is a flagship residential project from Godrej Properties where you will find every element of comfort and luxury to have the rejuvenating living. Spread over vast landscapes, the project of Godrej Alive Mulund, Thane is offering 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK luxury units with ample spaces to meet all your requirements and needs in a perfect way. Godrej Alive is known to be the impeccable development and a new addition to its huge range of residential developments. You will find Godrej Alive Mulund Thane which have branded fixtures and fittings, decorative doors, vitrified flooring, large windows and balconies to provide mesmerizing views, kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, multiple provisions, quality counters, safety and even more.

The project of Godrej Alive Mulund Thane is nothing short on world-class amenities and it provides the best to the residents. Some of the external amenities are the gym, clubhouse, yoga deck, swimming pool, jogging track, barbecue area, tennis court, landscape garden, amphitheater, and well-trained security personnel. Locating at Mulund Mumbai, Godrej Alive has a range of daily landmarks in the proximity and Godrej Alive Mulund Thane is known to provide convenient lifestyle which can definitely satiate your soul. The project Godrej Alive Mulund Thane will have connectivity to everything, including colleges and schools, hospitals, medical centers, malls, cinemas, restaurants, café, clubs, pubs, supermarkets, retail outlets, and public transport. You can access these facilities without having to worry about long distances.