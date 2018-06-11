Cooling Fabrics Market Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2025

Cooling fabric is a clothing material that traps body heat, thereby keeping the skin dry. Cooling fabric provides certain benefits such as breathability, high cooling effect, insulation capacity, and protection from UV rays. Cooling fabrics are used to make headgears, T-shirts, wrist bands, protective wears, jackets, coats, home textiles, sport swear, work wear, uniforms, and neck bands. Cooling fabrics can be manufactured by utilizing the evaporative cooling technology, phase change technology, ice & gel pack, or super-absorbent fiber technology. Evaporative cooling systems employ super-absorbent hydrophilic and hydrophobic fibers evenly distributed in the form of a low-profile and lightweight fabric.

These fibers have the ability to absorb heat and uses water absorbing crystals. Fabrics based on this technology are portable and are inexpensive. However, such fabrics are not suitable to be used at high relative humidity, as they remain damp even with little air, which further causes skin irritation and bacterial growth. Products manufactured using the phase change technology continuously interact with the unique microclimate of the human body as well as the environment to moderate the body temperature. The gel/ice pack technology employs mixture of water and starch. It offers cooling capacity similar to ice. Garments based on the ice pack technology consist of pockets that hold gel/ice packs and absorb the body heat.

Such garments are portable and inexpensive. They provide high cooling power even if they are used for short duration of time. Fabrics based on the super-absorbent fiber technology are used in challenging environments such as fire, search and rescue, and military operations. These fabrics stimulate the dissipation of moisture and heat through the absorption and containment of body sweat and provide a cooling effect to wearer by directly reducing the risk of stress caused by heat.

Based on product type, the cooling fabrics market has been segmented into synthetic and natural cooling fabric. The synthetic cooling fabric segment dominates the market, due to its characteristic features such as high durability and high cooling power. Another factor augmenting the segment is easy availability of raw materials including nylon, polyester, and spandex to produce synthetic cooling fabrics. Based on application, the cooling fabrics market has been segmented into protective wearing, sports apparels, and daily wearing apparels. Sports apparels is expected to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period, due to rising demand for sweat-resistant apparels from sports enthusiasts. Demand for cooling fabrics in certain chemical companies is expected to rise in the next few years, due to the rise in demand for protective apparels.

Rising demand for new garments that are durable with a lasting cooling effect and innovations in the textile industry are the prime factors likely to fuel the cooling fabrics market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing concerns for health and safety of workers are raising the demand for protective apparels. This, in turn, is driving the cooling fabrics market. High manufacturing cost of cooling fabrics, low product awareness, and low penetration of cooling fabrics among end-users are some of the factors restraining the market.

