CORENET GLOBAL HOSTING INDIA CORPORATE REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE

BENGALURU (June 11, 2018) — CoreNet Global, the world’s largest professional association for the corporate real estate industry, will host its 5th Annual India Conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 20st June 2018. IT industry veteran and former Nasscom President, R Chandrashekhar will address keynote session sharing perspectives on the various dimensions of the Digital Economy, Jobs and Corporate Real Estate and how they could impact the corporate real estate industry.

Breakout sessions at the India conference will cover the impact of new leases standard, understanding the impact of Blockchain on real estate, use of technology for effective utilization of office space, among other topics that are impacting the Indian corporate real estate sector at large.

‘With infrastructure industry booming, jobs are being created that support various sectors. In an era of digital transformation, India is future ready with skilled manpower, technology and resources. All we need to do is explore the right platform to unleash our potential ‘’ said Venu Kota- Head & Director Corporate Real Estate, Visa Inc. and Co-chair- Corenet Global.

‘’As technology continues to evolve, corporates worldwide are strategizing their business plans accordingly. Their strategies regarding talent and real estate space needs are also witnessing a significant shift. Companies now understand the endless possibility of people, place and technology collaboration that will help corporate real estate industry solve 21st century problems, ‘’ Ram Chandnani- Managing Director, Advisory & Transaction Services India, CBRE and Co-chair- Corenet Global.

The 5th Annual India Conference will be organized in ITC Gardenia from 9.00 AM onwards.

About CoreNet Global

CoreNet Global is a non-profit professional association, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), representing more than 10,000 executives in 50 countries with strategic responsibility for the real estate assets of large corporations. The organization’s mission is to advance the practice of corporate real estate through professional development opportunities, publications, research, conferences, and networking in 47 local chapters globally.

