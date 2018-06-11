Custom Décor Benjamin Moore Paint Sale now on at Brockville Store

May 18, 2018 – Brockville, ON – Custom Décor, a Benjamin Moore Signature Store, announces its Benjamin Moore Paint Sale at its Brockville store on now through May 19, 2018

Why Benjamin Moore?

What Benjamin Moore Signature Stores offer customers are a stunning selection of interior and exterior paints, as high-end or commercial grade coatings. There are a number of benefits to buying quality paint simply because, the better the quality, the lesser the amount of paint one has to actually use for a finish that is much superior. Benjamin Moore also offers an interior paint line called Natura that gives off zero Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and is certified as asthma and allergy-friendly.

2018 Colors

Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year is Caliente AF-290, a strong, radiant, energetic signature color. The color palette for the year also includes striking new additions like Pleasant Pink, Texas Rose, Deep Poinsettia, White Opulence, Saddle Soap, Cherry Wine, Cranberry Cocktail, Dreamy Cloud, Stone, Smoked Oyster, Incense Stick, Excalibur Gray, Wolf Gray, Black Beauty, Sharkskin, Moonshine, Elk Horn, Peau de Soie and Coastal Path. Custom Décor also offers Sikkens ProLuxe stain products known for their superior quality and protection offered to wood.

About Custom Décor

Custom Décor is a Benjamin Moore Signature Store that started at the Russell Hendrix Custom Décor building in Brockville over two decades ago. It was built by Ed VanderBarren who started as an entrepreneur and slowly expanded the business into a store that now offers clients across Brockville the latest in trends and new innovations.

For more information or press inquiries, contact 613.342.8090 or visit https://customdecor.ca/