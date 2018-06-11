Land Mobile Radio Market is presumed to accrue the Highest Revenue and is expected to reach over USD 25.65 billion by 2023

Market Highlights:

Globally, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. Emergence of push-to-talk over cellular systems and increasing demand for public security equipment are expected to be driving factors for the development of Land Mobile Radio Market over the next few years.

The Land Mobile Radio market is differentiated by type, technology, frequency, and end-users.

By type, the land mobile radio market is sub-segmented as in-vehicle and hand portable. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into analog technology and digital technology. Additionally, digital technology is governed by different standards namely P25, Tetra, DMR, and others (dPMR, NXDN)

Depending on the frequencies, the market is sub-segmented into very high frequency (VHF), Ultra high frequency (UHF), and others. VHF is further categorized into low band, which ranges the from 30MHz to 50 MHz, and high band frequencies which range from 152 MHz to 174 MHz. Moreover, the UHF ranges from 450 MHz to 512 MHz. Other frequencies consist of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and 900 MHz. Lastly, on the basis of end-users, the market is categorized as defense & military, real estate & construction, transportation, retail, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players of Land Mobile Radio Market Harris Corporation (U.S.), AIRBUS DS Communications (U.S.), Raytheon (U.S.), Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Simoco Wireless Solutions (U.K.), JVC Kenwood Corporation (U.S.), Thales SA (France), RELM Wireless Corporation (U.S.), Hytera (China), and Tait Radio Communications Limited (New Zealand)..

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Land Mobile Radio Market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the land mobile radio market. The United States and Canada are the leading countries in the market. The growth in this region is attributed to the presence of telecom giants such as AT&T which are working on Push-to-Talk communication which offers LTE network-optimized solution for IP integration with Land Mobile Radio. European countries such as the U.K, Germany, and France are expected to have a significant contribution to the market owing to a rapid increase in demand OF LMR in the telecom sector. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to have a substantial growth in LMR market over the forecast period. The market growth is due to surge in demand for the purpose of security and surveillance.

Segmentation:

