WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN USING AN ONLINE DOCTOR FACILITY

At LifePharmacy Online, we aim to provide a complete and comprehensive healthcare solution. This includes the huge range of products available from our pharmacy shop online, plus our additional services such as our online doctor facility.

There are many benefits to making use of an online doctor UK and prescription service. We work with PharmaDoctor to provide this service, which covers consultancy as well as convenient access to prescription medicines for qualifying patients. If you’re new to the process, here are some key questions and answers to help you understand what to expect.

CAN I CONSULT WITH A REAL DOCTOR?

The doctors who provide our online service, via PharmaDoctor, are all GMC-registered in the UK for your peace of mind. They will be able to consult with you in confidence and give you an appropriate recommendation.

WHAT KINDS OF ISSUES CAN I GET TREATMENT FOR?

Our service covers a wide range of conditions and treatments. The products available with an online prescription are designed to help with allergies, asthma, immunisation, weight loss, quitting smoking, sexual health and more.

HOW DO I CHECK IF I’M ELIGIBLE?

Not everyone will qualify to get a prescription online, but to find out if you do, just complete the initial questionnaire before placing your order. This will also depend on the medicine or product you require, as only certain types can be sold this way.

DO YOU CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES?

The only price you will need to pay if you qualify for this service is the total price you see at the secure checkout. All prescription charges and other costs are included in the set price.

HOW DO I RECEIVE MY PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION?

You can choose whether to collect your order from our Jets Pharmacy or alternatively, you can have it delivered directly to your address.

You can always expect a professional and convenient service when you choose to use our online doctor facility at LifePharmacy. If you have any more questions about how it works, or something else related to our services, then please do contact us and we’ll be glad to help.