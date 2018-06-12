Attractive Market Opportunities in the Satellite Bus Subsystems Market by 2025

Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market: Introduction

Operating communication satellite system comprises of numerous segments or elements, ranging from an orbital alignment of space components to ground based components and network elements. System consists of a satellite in space, communicating information between multiple users through ground stations and the satellite. Satellite is controlled from earth by a control facility, which is also termed as master control center that offers command, tracking, telemetry, and monitoring functions for the system. The satellite utilizes RF signals and earth station signals for communication with the user communicating from earth. Various terrestrial interfaces used for the interconnection are cable, fiber and wires, and mode of communication is either voice, data or video. Various types of Bus subsystems include the attitude control subsystem, which refers to its orientation attitude of a space satellite with respect to earth. Orbit control subsystems also known to be station keeping, is the procedure required to sustain a satellite in its proper orbit location. Satellite thermal control systems are developed to control the large thermal gradients generated in the satellite.

Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market: Drivers and Challenges

A rapid increased in deployment of small satellites is experienced owing to the technological innovation and varied application involving space exploration missions. Furthermore, factors such as growing demand for satellite aided warfar and rise in demand for Nano and micro satellites across various applications is impacting positively to the growth in revenue of global satellite bus subsystems.

Advancement in technologies and innovation can act as an opportunity for the key players in the global satellite bus subsystems market.

Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market: Segmentation

Global satellite bus subsystems market can be segmented by type, and application.

On the basis of subsystems type, global satellite bus subsystems market can be segmented by physical structures, attitude and orbit control system, thermal control subsystem, electric power subsystem, command and telemetry subsystem.

On the basis of application, global satellite bus subsystems market can be segmented into scientific research and exploration, communication, mapping and navigation, surveillance and security.

Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market: Competition Landscape

The market is dominated by a significant number of vendors that offer global satellite bus subsystems. The competition is tough among leading vendors on the basis of aspects such as quality, type of products and variety of systems. Some of the key players for satellite bus subsystems market include Orbital ATK, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus Group, China Academy of Space Technology, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Ball Corporation, Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., Sierra Nevada Corporation.

