Ethylene Dichloride Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2017 to 2023

Study on Ethylene Dichloride Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Ethylene Dichloride Market by (agricultural chemicals, chemical intermediate, chemical solvents), types (catalyst law, chlorination and direct synthesis), process (Catalyst law, Chlorination, Direct synthesis) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Ethylene Dichloride over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Ethylene Dichloride Market which includes company profiling of Bayer AG, Dupont, Formosa Plastics, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Solvay SA, and The Dow Chemicals. The global ethylene dichloride market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 3.0% and 3.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global ethylene dichloride market by applications, types of process and region. Applications include agricultural chemicals, chemical intermediate, chemical solvents and VCM/PVC raw materials production. On the basis of type of process, the market is segmented into, catalyst law, chlorination and direct synthesis.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region has accounted for the highest ethylene dichloride consumption in the world over 2014 and 2015. Moreover, the ethylene dichloride manufactured in the US is expected to cost lesser, as majorly it is manufactured from cheaper ethane produced by the shale gas industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the world EDC market. The growth in the region is attributed to presence of the new large projects in the ethylene dichloride market in this region. The demand in the developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth in the global market. The U.S with its position as one of the largest EDC producers in the world drives the North America ethylene dichloride market. Furthermore. Belgium, France and Germany are among the top ethylene dichloride producing countries in the European region.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Bayer AG, Dupont, Formosa Plastics, INEOS Group Ltd, LG Chem Ltd, Occidental Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries, Saudi Aramco, Solvay SA, and The Dow Chemicals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of ethylene dichloride globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of ethylene dichloride. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the ethylene dichloride market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the ethylene dichloride market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Competitive Landscape in the Ethylene Dichloride Market

3.5 Ethylene Dichloride Safety Assessment

3.6 Burning issues and winning imperatives in the global Ethylene Dichloride Market

4. IGR –Snapshots

4.1 Global Ethylene Dichloride Market key Trends

4.2 Global Ethylene Dichloride Market by Applications

4.3 Global Ethylene Dichloride Market by Process

4.4 Global Ethylene Dichloride Market by Region

4.5 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

5. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Agricultural chemicals

5.2 Chemical Intermediate

5.3 Chemical Solvents

5.4 VCM/PVC raw materials Production

6. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Analysis, by Process (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

6.1 Catalyst law

6.2 Chlorination

6.3 Direct synthesis

7. Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Ethylene Dichloride Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

7.1.2 North America Ethylene Dichloride Market by Type of Process (USD Million, KT)

7.1.3 North America Ethylene Dichloride Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Ethylene Dichloride Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

7.2.2 Europe Ethylene Dichloride Market by Type of Process (USD Million, KT)

7.2.3 Europe Ethylene Dichloride Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market by Type of Process (USD Million, KT)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ethylene Dichloride Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

7.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1 RoW Ethylene Dichloride Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

7.4.2 RoW Ethylene Dichloride Market by Type of Process (USD Million, KT)

7.4.3 RoW Ethylene Dichloride Market by Sub-region (USD Million, KT)

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Bayer AG

8.2 Dupont

8.3 Formosa Plastics

8.4 INEOS Group Ltd

8.5 LG Chem Ltd

8.6 Occidental Chemical Corporation

8.7 Reliance Industries Ltd

8.8 Saudi Aramco

8.9 Solvay SA

8.10 The Dow Chemicals

