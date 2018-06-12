Extruded Plastics Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Study on Extruded Plastics Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Extruded Plastics Market by type (low density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, high density polyethylene, polystyrene), end user (packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer Goods, electrical & electronics and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Extruded Plastics over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Extruded Plastics Market which includes company profiling of Formosa Plastics Group, SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Sigma Plastics Group, JM Eagle, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AEP Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC. The global extruded plastics market was worth USD 191.30 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 277.29 billion in 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2018 and 2024.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global extruded plastics market covers segments such as, type and end user. On the basis of type the global extruded plastics market is categorized into low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, polystyrene and others (including ABS, polyamides etc.). On the basis of end user the global extruded plastics market is categorized into packaging, building and constructions, automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics and others (workstations, exploration, and others).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global extruded plastics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of extruded plastics market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the extruded plastics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the extruded plastics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Extruded Plastics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Extruded Plastics Market

4. Global Extruded Plastics Market by Type

4.1. Low-density Polyethylene

4.2. Polypropylene

4.3. Polyvinyl Chloride

4.4. High-density Polyethylene

4.5. Polystyrene

4.6. Others (including ABS, polyamides etc.)

5. Global Extruded Plastics Market by End User

5.1. Packaging

5.2. Building and Constructions

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Consumer Goods

5.5. Electrical and Electronics

5.6. Others (workstations, exploration, and others)

6. Global Extruded Plastics Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Extruded Plastics Market by Type

6.1.2. North America Extruded Plastics Market by End User

6.1.3. North America Extruded Plastics Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Extruded Plastics Market by Type

6.2.2. Europe Extruded Plastics Market by End User

6.2.3. Europe Extruded Plastics Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Extruded Plastics Market by Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Extruded Plastics Market by End User

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Extruded Plastics Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Extruded Plastics Market by Type

6.4.2. RoW Extruded Plastics Market by End User

6.4.3. RoW Extruded Plastics Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Formosa Plastics Group

7.2. Sabic (saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

7.3. Sigma Plastics Group

7.4. Jm Eagle

7.5. Sealed Air Corporation

7.6. Berry Plastics Corporation

7.7. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

7.8. Aep Industries Inc.

7.9. The Dow Chemical Company

7.10. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Llc.

