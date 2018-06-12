Plasma TVs Market Report

Plasma TVs are composed of pixels filled with gas that light up in different colors when they’re hit with an electrical current. Wider contrast ratio, better ability to display deeper blacks, more color depth and range, better motion tracking response time and wider viewing angles are advantages of Plasma TV. There are disadvantages of Plasma TVs as compared to LCDs that includes more susceptibility to burn-in, more heat generation and power consumption, does not perform as well at higher altitudes, naturally darker image and screen glare in brightly lit rooms, heavier weight and more delicate to ship.

Profshare Market Research launches in detail study of segments, market drivers, constraints, regional analysis, trends and forecast on Plasma TVs Market. The market is expected to show constant growth between 2018-2026. The study covers detail analysis, growth and forecast of Plasma TVs Market. The report includes market analysis on regional level. The study covers historical data analysis from 2012 to 2016 and market forecast for 2018 to 2026 based on revenue generated.

Plasma TVs Market: Product Type

• 32 Inches

• 39 Inches

• 43 Inches

• 48 Inches

• 55 Inches

• 60 Inches

Plasma TVs Market: Application

• Household

• Commercial

Plasma TVs Market: Company Analysis

• Sharp

• Toshiba

• Konka

• Samsung

• Panasonic

• LG

• Philips

• Skyworth

• Changhong

• Pioneer

• SONY

• Hisense

• Hitachi

• TCL

• Sceptre

• VIZIO

• Haier

• Sansui

• Elemrnt

• Proscan

• Supersonic

• LeTV

• Whaley

Geographical analysis of Plasma TVs Market includes:

• United States

• EU

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

