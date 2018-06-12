Senior Helpers Akron Summit Helps Seniors and Families Live Easier, More Enjoyable Lives

The in-home care provider in Ohio provides serves patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia to make their lives easier and enjoyable.

[OHIO, 06/12/2018] – Senior Helpers Akron Summit helps patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia, as well as their families to have more comfortable and enjoyable life through in-home care.

The Alzheimer’s and dementia care from Senior Helpers aims to assist families who have loved one suffering from such conditions. The company understands the challenges that patients and families face during this situation.

Caring for Seniors

Senior Helpers provides affordable and reliable senior home care in Medina and surrounding areas. The team of compassionate caregivers offers quality care services wherein patients will feel like they are family.

Since the company believes that patients should come first, they will be working with responsive and highly flexible caregivers. Senior Helpers says that bringing peace of mind to clients will bring satisfaction to the company.

Furthermore, the home care provider offers a free in-home assessment to determine the services that the older adult needs. Patients will receive assistance from professionally trained caregivers. They will assist with medication reminders meal preparation, laundry, dishwashing, and other daily activities.

Strategies for any Stage of Dementia

The caregivers from Senior Helpers use the Senior Gems approach to determine the kind of strategy applicable to the patient’s stage of dementia. This will help the caregivers create the right plan for an individual’s long-term care.

Teepa Snow, the nationally recognized certified occupational therapist and dementia expert, created and developed Senior Gems. It is a method that allows caregivers to identify the characteristics of aging, from the normal process of aging through late-stage dementia. Caregivers focus on the positive aspects and use the strategies that will work for the patient.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is an in-home care provider serving patients and families dealing with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The team of passionate and professional caregivers aims to bring peace of mind to families and their loved ones through affordable and reliable care services. Senior Helpers collaborates with Teepa Snow to create comprehensive training programs for the company’s caregivers throughout the country.

For more information, visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ today.