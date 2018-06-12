Universal Probe Library Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 to 2027

Universal probe library is a qPCR system that is typically merged with probe finder assay designing software. This easy-to-use system is adopted by researchers to discover the correct probe/primer combination and also set up the qPCR assay. This probe based assay typically depends on detection (which is sequence specific) of the desired PCR product. The amalgamation of the probe and specific gene primers leads to enhanced sensitivity and specificity. They are based on LNA (Locked Nucleic Acid) probes. LNA probes are short modified molecules of nucleic acid which are capable to bind with their targets irrespective of their short lengths. This bonding nature makes them useful in in-situ hybridization or even real time PCRs.

Universal Probe Library Market- Drivers

Research funding from government and favorable legislative scenario are expected to drive the global market for antibody library technologies over the forecast period. Research and development in life science is highly reliant on government research and funding grants. Formation of provisions of subsidy and policies by several governments boosts research and development activities across various sections of the universal probe library market.

As a majority of activities in biotechnology and life science research are in collaboration, biotechnology would not have existed without venture capitalists. Even though large biotechnology companies performed well in the market, the biotechnology sector is dominated by relatively small, loss-making companies that have less funds. These small companies underperformed and thus, investors are unwilling to finance such a capital constrained business. However, this may benefit the sector by stimulating mergers and acquisition activities. Expansion in the size of library is another driver which is fuelling the growth of the universal probe library market. Automation is increasingly becoming common in life science research, due to the demand for increased productivity, speed, accuracy, and efficiency. Wide exploitation of these technologies in nearest future is forecasted to create a huge demand for universal probe library technologies over the next decade.

Universal Probe Library Market- Restraints

Specificity issues and lack of awareness of regulatory procedures for universal probe library technologies are factors hindering the growth of the market. The lack of inclination to adopt new techniques by some small scale biotechnology companies limits the widespread use of universal probe libraries. Lack of awareness towards regulatory pathways for the use of universal probe library market is hampering the market growth. Unfavorable binding may result in the loss of high affinity ligands, as it may corrupt proper selection due to a high number of false positives.

Universal Probe Library Market- Regional Overview

This market is matured and developed in the regions such as North America and Europe. One of the significant factors behind the growth of this market in the developed regions is technological advancement. Academic and industry collaboration can be witnessed more in the developed regions. This enables the blending of research expertise of academics in targets, with industry’s resources and developmental expertise.

Universal Probe Library Market- Key Companies

Roche Life Science, Sigma-Aldrich, Biocompare, SABiosciences and Abbott are some of the key companies operating in the universal prove library market.

