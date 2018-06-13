Acrylic Rubber Market : Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2025

Global Acrylic Rubber Market: Overview

Acrylic rubber, also known by its chemical name alkyl acrylate copolymer (ACM), is classified is a synthetic rubber and is under specialty rubbers. Synthetic rubber is largely used as a raw material in components that make noise, are susceptible to shocks and require oil and heat resistance.

Acrylic rubber are unsaturated polar rubbers that display very good swelling resistance in non-polar oils and also in oils that contain sulfur substances. As they do not have unsaturated bonds, they have good oxygen, heat, and ozone resistance. This specialty rubber is resistant to ozone and has very low permeability to gases.

Initially developed for the footwear industry in 1970, the rubber industry has been witnessing growth due to several other industries. Currently, the automotive industry exhibits an excessive demand for specialty rubber for the manufacture of automotive accessories. With the ever-increasing growth of the automotive market, the demand for synthetic rubber has been on the rise. Rubber parts that are used in automotive account for only 5% of the complete weight of automotive and are mainly used for automotive performance.

The report analyzes the global acrylic rubber market in a ground-up manner, which includes detailed insights into market indicators, technological developments, geographical landscape and vendor landscape. The report is compiled after an extensive research phase, which includes data collection from trade journals, paid databases, white papers, and presentations.

This publication is a veritable collection of facts and factoids that offers a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the current state of the market and where it is headed.

Global Acrylic Rubber Market: Trends and Opportunities

The booming automotive industry that displays a substantial demand for acrylic rubber is acting as the primary factor driving the global acrylic rubber market. Acrylic rubber is predominantly used for automotive seal and packaging to add strength to automotive parts. Due to the damping properties of acrylic rubber, it is utilized in vibration damping mounts. Acrylic rubber is also used in automotive transmissions and hoses. Furthermore, the rising demand from end-use industries such as consumer goods and plastics is also expected to stimulate the growth of the acrylic rubber market.

However, the market is expected to witness a decline due to some of the disadvantages of acrylic rubber, which includes low resistance to moisture, acids, and bases. These limitations restrict the use of acrylic rubber in some applications, thereby hampering the demand for the product.

Global Acrylic Rubber Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World are the major regional segments into which the global acrylic rubber market is divided. Asia Pacific, particularly China is expected to contribute significantly to the overall market due to the flourishing automotive industry in the region. North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the acrylic rubber market due to the rising demand for acrylic rubber from several end-use industries for sealing and packaging applications.

Global Acrylic Rubber Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies that have a significant presence in the global acrylic rubber market include Hi-Tech Polymers, Ames Rubber Manufacturing, DuPont, Elder Rubber Company, GBSA, CANADA SILICONE INC., Kivi Markings, Specialty Tapes Manufacturing, REDCO, Plexipave, Sreeji Trading Company, Harboro Rubber, Rubber Mill, Apcotex Industries Ltd., Anabond Limted, Tiger Rubber Company, ZORGE, Hanna Rubber Company, Synthos SA, Vanderbit Chemicals LLC, Devcon, Fostek Corporation, INEOS Nitriles Company, PAR Group, and Jet Rubber Company.