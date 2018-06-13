Custom Release Film Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2025

Global Custom Release Film Market: Introduction

Packaging industry needs to be innovative and environmental friendly in coming days. Although transparent custom release films are unnoticed by consumers, it helps consumers to view the product clearly through the custom release film. Packaging firm are currently focusing on developing high quality custom release films to attract consumers. Custom release film generally protects the product from the aroma, moisture, oxygen and gases, dust, fats, oils, liquids, and other substances.

Global Custom Release Film Market: Market Dynamics

Through their barrier property, the multi-layered transparent films can extend the shelf life of food and beverage products such as dairy products, vegetables, fruits, and processed food items and others. Food and beverage manufacturers use custom release film to help customers view the freshness of food and beverage items. Rise in packaging need from global food and beverage industry is increasing the demand for barrier or multi-layered films across the globe.

Rising urbanization, increasing disposable income and changing consumer preference are leading to a rise in demand for ready-to-eat food. Consumers are ready to spend a premium for good quality ready-to-eat food that is both energy and time-saving. Ready-to-eat food are always packed with custom release film to protect the food and help customers to view the items. A rise in demand for ready-to-eat food is increasing the demand for custom release film.

A major trend seen in custom release film market is the recycling of these plastic films. Enval Ltd, the U.K. based packaging recycling firm has developed a process for environmentally dispose of custom film release. The microwave recycling pyrolysis process is used to burn custom release films in an oxygen-free chamber. The residue after burning consists of ~21% carbon gas and ~79% liquid carbon which is transported to various locations for energy and fuel needs.

Another significant trend seen in custom release film market is increasing demand for biodegradable films. Packaging firms such as Clondalkin has already developed biodegradable custom release films which are in high demand.

Global Custom Release Film Market: Geographical Outlook

The global custom release film market has been bifurcated into seven key regions such as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Japan.

North America is a major custom release film market in the global custom release film market. The major markets in North America are the U.S. and Canada. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are major custom release film market in global custom release film market. The prominent markets in Europe are Germany, the U.K., and France. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan is a significant custom release film market in the global custom release film market. The major markets in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan are China, South Korea, and India.

The Middle East and Africa is another major custom release film market in the global custom release film market. GCC (Gulf Co-operation Council) and South Africa are major markets in the region. Latin America is a prominent custom release film market in the global custom release film market. Brazil is the key market in the region.

Global Custom Release Film Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global custom release film market are Berry Global Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Charter Nex Films Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Corporation, Innovia Films Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, RKW Group, Sigma Plastic Group, Taghleef Industries Llc, Clondalkin Flexible Packaging and Toyobo Co Ltd.