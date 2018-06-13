Dye Intermediates Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2025

Dyes are used to impart colors to a substance or surface. Dye intermediates are raw materials used to manufacture dyes. Dye intermediates comprise petrochemical products that are processed to manufacture the final dyes and pigments. H-acid (1-amino, 8-napthol, 3,6-disulfonic acid) is an extensively used dye intermediate. These intermediates are used in the production of hair dyes. Dye intermediates are manufactured from nitro-aromatics, which are manufactured from benzene and toluene. Benzene and toluene are petrochemical downstream products. Therefore, any change in the crude oil prices affects the dye intermediates market significantly.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dye-intermediates-market.html

Increase in demand for dye intermediates in textile and extensive use of dye intermediates in printing inks are some factors driving the dye intermediates market. This is prompting companies to increase production of dye intermediates. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for dye intermediates in the near future.

The global dye intermediates market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture dye intermediates. Development of new manufacturing processes of dye intermediates and applications is estimated to propel the dye intermediates market. However, volatility in prices of raw material is projected to inhibit the market.

Based on products, the dye intermediates market can be divided into beta naphthol, vinyl sulfone, Gamma Acid, H-Acid, CPC Blue, J-Acid, Α-Naphthyl Amine, and others. The beta naphthol segment of the dye intermediates market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to increasing demand from emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of application, the dye intermediates market can be divided into textiles, plastics, paints, printing inks, paper, and others. The textiles segment of the dye intermediates market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to increasing demand of appeals from the emerging economies.

Based on geography, the dye intermediates market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute a key share of the market during the forecast period. The dye intermediates market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand a considerable pace owing to the increase in demand for dye intermediates in the paints and printing inks. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region for the dye intermediates market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for these in the textile industry in the region.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38750

Prominent players operating in the global dye intermediates market include Odyssey Organic Pvt. Ltd., Jay Chemical Industries Ltd., Dispo DyeChem Pvt. Ltd., and Afine Chemicals Limited, and Jiangsu YaBang Dyestuff Co.,Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com