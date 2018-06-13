Future of Lignin Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Study on Lignin Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Lignin Market by product (lignosulphonate, kraft lignin, organosolv and others), by application (concrete additives, dye stuff, animal feed) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Lignin over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Lignin Market which includes company profiling of BorregaardLignotech, ALM, Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., DomsjoFabriker AB, CIMV, Domtar Corporation, Lignol Energy Corporation, Hubei Zhengdong Chemical Co. Ltd, Meadwestvaco Corporation and Tembec Incorporation. According to report the global lignin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The report on global lignin market covers segments such as, product and application. On the basis of product the global lignin market is categorized into lignosulphonate, kraft lignin, organosolv and others. On the basis of application the global lignin market is categorized into concrete additives, dye stuff, animal feed and others.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global lignin market such as, BorregaardLignotech, ALM, Changzhou Shanfeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., DomsjoFabriker AB, CIMV, Domtar Corporation, Lignol Energy Corporation, Hubei Zhengdong Chemical Co. Ltd, Meadwestvaco Corporation and Tembec Incorporation.

