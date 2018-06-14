Global Feed Enzymes Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2023

Market Scenario:

The global feed enzymes market is projected to prop el by increasing awareness regarding available health benefits to farm animals from the feed enzymes. Increased awareness about the feed enzymes has raised the bar of feed quality, which, in turn, has increased the share of global feed enzyme market. The global feed enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

With the growing consumer awareness and their increasing interest in healthy lifestyle, the demand for feed enzymes has increased to great extent. In addition to the changing lifestyle, the growing demand for feed enzymes, rising meat consumption, quality feed, industrialization of livestock, and the prevention of diseases in livestock are expected to drive the global feed enzymes market.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the feed enzymes market: BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Associated British Foods plc (U.K), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), Behn Meyer Holding AG (Germany), Adisseo France SAS (France), Azelis Holding S.A. (Belgium), Novus International, Inc. (U.S.), Rossari Biotech Ltd. (India), and Alltech, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

Key players in the feed enzymes market are largely located in North America and Europe. Key players following strategies of merger and acquisition with small players to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand for feed enzymes in the animal feed industry.