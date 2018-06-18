Donnybrae Welcomes Natalie Amore and Rob Polec into the Land Sales Centre Family

Natalie Amore and Rob Polec are the newest members of the Land Sales Centre family at Donnybrae. The team believes that the estate’s convenient access to the CBD is one of its greatest advantages.

[WHITTLESEA, 18/6/2018]—Donnybrae and the Dennis Family Corporation welcome Natalie Amore and Rob Polec into the Land Sales Centre team. The land sales team believes that Donnybrae’s convenient access to Melbourne’s central business district (CBD) is one of its greatest advantages.

New Sales Consultants

Natalie Amore and Rob Polec are the newest sales consultants at Donnybrae’s Land Sales Centre.

Natalie Amore has lived in the northern suburbs of Melbourne for many years and her local knowledge will be a valuable asset to the land sales team. She has a good understanding of the transport links to the city and is familiar with the northern growth corridor that surrounds Donnybrae. With an excellent background in house and land sales, Natalie has the skills and expertise to help people find a home that matches their needs and budget.

Rob Polec is a marketing professional with years of experience in digital, promotional and experiential marketing. As a sales consultant at Donnybrae, he has gained knowledge on the property investment industry and helps the team meet its sales requirements.

Convenience and Transport

At Donnybrae, residents can build a home in a peaceful community outside the city while retaining convenient access to the CBD. According to Rob, Donnybrae’s access to transport is a game changer for those who are considering investing in a property on the estate. Homeowners can walk to the Donnybrae station and catch a comfortable V-Line train to the city in less than 45 minutes.

For queries and assistance, clients can visit Natalie and Rob at the Donnybrae Land Sales Centre.

About Donnybrae

Managed by the Dennis Family Corporation, Donnybrae is an estate development that is home to schools, shopping centres, and business hubs. The Dennis Family Corporation is known for timeless development designs that are built for easy living. Developers at Donnybrae encourage residents to get in touch with nature and spend time exploring the great outdoors.

For more information about Donnybrae, visit their website at http://donnybrae.com.au/.