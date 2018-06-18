E-Passport and E-Visa Market 2018 Trends, Size and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The continuous improvement & production in e-passport and e-visa infrastructures will provide sustainable market opportunities as countries stabilize the existing programs and continuously incorporate new documents & IT security features in five to 10 years cycle.

The ICAO (The International Civil Aviation Organization) is currently working on the Logical Data Structure version 2 (LDR2) to enable automated reader devices to verify the authenticity & integrity of e-passport data. All travelers can request e-visa for their purpose of business, tourism, sports activities, transport, cultural activities and scientific activities for visiting a particular country.

Major Key Players:

Cardlogic limited (Ireland)

4G identity solutions private limited (U.A.E)

Iris Corporation (Malaysia)

Safran Identity & Security (France)

Muhlbauer Group (Malaysia)

Eastcompeace (China)

Oberthur Technologies (France)

Datacard Group (U.S)

HID Global Corporation(U.S)

Giesecke&Devrient limited (Germany)

Gemalto NV (the Netherlands)

Other players in the market include- Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Morpho B.V- Idemia (France), and Cardlogix Corporation (U.S) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for E-Passport & E-Visa Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of data as a service market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Europe is expected to dominate the e-Passport & e-Visa Market during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France were the early adopters of biometric technology for various purposes like border control, airport security, identity security, and law enforcement.

Asia Pacific will be expected to grow rapidly after Europe during the forecast period. Bangladesh and India, are planning to introduce e-passport and e-visa services to reduce the problems associated with document processing at airports security. The implementation of border control technology will also boost the country’s national security at departure terminals.

Segmentation:

By type, the market is sub-segmented into Biometrics and RFID. The Biometrics is further segmented into facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, and iris recognition.

By application, the market is sub-segmented into Travelling (Leisure Travel, Business travel, foreign affairs), identification/proof and immigration/border control

By hardware components, the market is sub-segmented into antenna, processor/chip, others.

Intended Audience:

Semiconductor Foundries

Service providers

Research Institute

Government Agencies

Border Control and Immigration

Chipset manufacturers

Passport reader manufacturers

Security agencies

