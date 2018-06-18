Electro-Optic Modulator (EOM) Market Key Players – GLEAM Optics, QUBIG GmbH by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Electro optic modulator (EOM) is an optical device in which a signal controlled element exhibiting the electro optic effect is used to modulate the beam of light. The modulation can be imposed on phase, frequency, amplitude or polarization of the beam. High end electronic devices are one of the major application areas of electro-optic modulators. Modulating the power of a laser beam as well as frequency stabilization of laser are some of the major applications of electro-optic modulators market.

Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K) a global leader in photonics technology launched visible wavelength fiber coupled Acousto – Optic Modulator for using in pulsed fiber laser amplifier systems, giving optimum performance in a range of demanding applications including material processing and sensing.

Major Key Players:

Thorlabs Inc (U.S.)

Conoptics Inc (U.S.)

QUBIG GmbH (Germany)

GLEAM Optics (Canada)

Inrad Optics Inc (U.S.)

Newport Corporation (U.S.)

Photon LaserOptik GmbH (Germany)

Gooch & Housego PLC (U.K)

APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH (Germany)

Brimrose Corporation of America (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The competitive landscape of the Electro-Optic Modulator Market is formed by some of the major players and many of the new entrants in the market. The leaders are focusing on innovation in the technology and investment in research and development. The electro-optic modulator are used in many application areas such as space & defense, instrumental & industrial systems, optical telecommunications, fiber optic sensors, and many more. The segmentation is also divided on the basis of region under North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. The North America leads the market for electro-optical modulator market. America has adapted the changes in the field of telecommunication and space & defense through these modulators. Modern communication networks require high performance and scalable electro-optic modulators that convert electrical signals to optical signals at high speed. Existing lithium niobate modulators have excellent performance but are bulky and expensive to scale up. To overcome this problem many of the major companies started developing scalable and high-performance nano photonic electro-optic modulators made of single-crystalline lithium niobate mirroring resonators and micro-Mach-Zehnder interferometers.

Thorlabs Inc. a market leader in American market launched Exulus reflective two dimensional spatial light modulator based on Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) technology. The Exulus provides high-resolution, high-speed phase modulation with minimal fluctuations, making it ideal for use in a wide range of applications such as optical trapping, beam steering and shaping, femtosecond pulse shaping, adaptive optics, display and imaging, and holography.

Europe follows America in the market for electro-optical modulators. QUBIG (Germany) a key market player in electro-optic modulator introduced GHz electro optic modulator that has a custom frequency from 1GHz to 4GHz with a variable bandwidth. The electro optic modulator features a large aperture for easy alignment and is optimized for free-space lasers. It is available with a number of options such as temperature control, tunable resonance frequency, fiber coupling, double resonance, and Brewster angles. This can be used for frequency shifting and two tone frequency modulation spectroscopy.

China leads the electro-optic modulator market in Asia followed by India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan among others. Rapid industrialization is one of the major push factors of the electro-optic modulators market. Expanding business by opening new sales offices in different geographic locations is one of the major business strategies adopted by the leading players. Focusing on the sales and distribution channels along with increasing the product offering keeping in mind the customers’ demand are some of the other strategies adopted by the companies.

By Type:

Polarization Modulators

Amplitude Modulators

Phase Modulators

Analog Modulators

Liquid Crystal Modulators

Travelling wave Modulators

Thermally compensated Modulators

By Application:

Fiber Optic Sensors

Space and Defense

Optical Telecommunications

Instruments and Industrial Systems

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers

Telecommunication Sector

Testing

Military Personnel

Space Scientists

