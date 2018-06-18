Overview of Motor control center and Control panel system in Korea – Dae Hong Electronic

Welcome to Dae Hong Electronic Co.,Ltd. We have tried to keep up with the customers’ requirement with supplying only the best quality products on the basis of the technology and dependability accumulated over the years. And, we are sure that we will provide all of our loyal customers with state-of-the-art design, technology and production.

Motor control center

Description

Our modular designed and type tested motor control center satisfies the ever-increasing demand for high performance, high reliability, safe operation and versatility required in industrial facilities.

Our MCC can easily reflect changes of design specification such as capacity based on all of the planned and stocked components, and feature a figure and high safety.

Features

• Up to 1000V / 5000A

• IEC standard

• Qualified QA/QC system (ISO9001)

1. Maximum safety and reliability

2. Realizing easy maintenance and simplified inspection works

3. Easy installation

Various enclosure protection degrees from IP2X to IP 5X

Various field of application such as power plant, utility company, dock, buildings

Product usage

Power supply facilities for generator, plant, building, water supply power.

Control panel system

Our control panel is safely operated with high reliability on the electric systems and is designed on the basis of the rich deployment experiences at various environment such as power plant, subway/railroad, and heavy industry plant and so on.

Features

Qualified QA/QC system (ISO9001)

• Maximum safety and reliability

• Realizing easy maintenance and simplified inspection works

• Easy installation

• Various enclosure protection degrees from IP2X to IP 5X

• Various field of application such as power plant, utility company, dock, buildings

Product usage

Plant, building and so on.

