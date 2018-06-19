Allergies and Asthma Clinic, Austin, TX announces launch of new website

Austin, TX, June 2018 – Allergies and Asthma Clinic, a leading allergy and asthma care centre in Austin and Round Rock, Texas, today announced the official launch of its new branding and redesigned website, AllAllergies.com. The new website features a fresh look with easy and quick access to the information about services and treatments offered at Allergies and Asthma Clinic.

“The secret of our success at Allergies and Asthma Clinic is our aspiration to provide an outstanding care and treatment, listen to our patients, maintaining our core values, innovate and adapting to new technologies,” said Dr. Binaca Gaglani, board-certified in allergy, asthma and immunology for adults and pediatrics. “With a sizable shift in the internet user behavior, we wanted to our new website to be complying with the current industry standards.”

Allergies and Asthma Clinic’s new website is mobile device responsive, featuring floating navigation, social connection and allergy news update subscription and the information laid out to allow users an easy access to services and treatment offered by Allergies and Asthma Clinic.