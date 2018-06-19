Global Automotive Heat and Sound Insulation Solution Market is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.5 %. Increase in disposable income and safety awareness are main strong factors for increase in demand of Heat and Sound Insulation also called Thermal and Acoustic Insulation.

Global sales of passenger cars are expected to reach 88.7 million by 2019. USA and China are the largest market for Passenger Cars. India , Brazil, Europe and Middle east countries are also contributing significantly for growth of Automobile industry. Tremendous growth in the production of Automobile industry has become prime driving force for growth of the Automotive Heat and Sound Insulation market Globally.

Vehicle noise and heat are vital parameter in vehicle design validation criterion, as it reflects the overall quality of a vehicle. Noise and temperature reduces the driver’s and passengers’ comfort with increase in stress, fatigue and feelings of insecurity. Modern vehicle development requires noise and heat refinement to deliver the proper level of satisfaction and acceptance to customers.

Global Automotive Heat & Sound Insulation Solution Market: End Users/Application Analysis

• Passenger Vehicles (PV) like Cars ,

• Utility vehicles & Vans,

• Light Commercial Vehicles,

• Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle like Trucks and Buses.

Global Automotive Heat & Sound Insulation Solution Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Automotive Heat and Sound Insulation Solution Market :

• Autins Group plc

• Knauf Insulation

• Henkel

• 3M

• Bostik

• JBC TECHNOLOGIES

• ISOVER (Saint-Gobain)

• UFP Technologies, Inc.

• SoundTech, Inc.

• Trelleborg

• Avon Group Manufacturing Ltd

• Siderise Group

Materials use in the Automotive Heat and Sound Insulation are:

• Heavy Foil

• Aluminum foil coated polyester

• Ac-Sorb noise insulation material

• Glass fiber mats

• Quiet floor material

Benefits of using Heat and Sound Insulation in the vehicles are:

• Excellent sound insulation values

• Very good flammability values

• Very high heat insulation effect.

• Easy handling and processing due to light weight.

• High temperature resistance of – 40°C to + 450°C mechanical fixation and : – 40°C to + 120°C without mechanical fixation.

• Higher temperature resistance as bitumen layer

• Zero penetration of dust, water, oil or other pollutants because of aluminum foil.

• Odorless at high temperature

• Can easily get cut with cardboard cutter.

• Easy and clean installation

• Pollution free.

