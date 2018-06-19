Automotive Seat Heater Market Is Expected To Grow At Highest CAGR From 2018 To 2023

Automotive Seat Heater Market 2018 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Automotive Seat Heater industry. This report studies Global Automotive Seat Heater in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018, and forecast to 2023.

Automotive Seat Heater Market Key Players Analyzed in Report are:

II-VI Marlow, Inc. (U.S.), Gentherm (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Changchun SET Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Kongsberg Automotive (Norway), Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), I.G. Bauerhin GmbH (Germany), Seat Comfort Systems (U.S.), Champion Seat Systems (U.S.) and Langfang Golden Time Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China) among others.

The heated seats are capable of retaining the warmth of the automotive seats and therefore helps in minimizing back pain and strain. This ability of heated seats makes it essential to be used for tourist purposes for long distance traveling. The increasing demand for electric vehicles all across the globe is accelerating the demand for seat heaters, thereby leading the manufacturers to manufacture advanced seat heaters, which are capable of warming every part of the seat. The non-existence of any compulsory industry regulations is also driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The other factors contributing to the growth of the market are advanced aluminum extrusion technology for heating seats, adoption of heated seats in the low-cost electric car and electric bus segment, development of climate control seats and increasing adoption of heated seats in the motorcycle segment.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the sales channel, the global automotive seat heater market has been segmented as OEM’s and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market over the forecast period and consist of both the two-wheeler and the four-wheeler components manufacturer. The increase in the demand for high-end passenger cars is also expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the original equipment manufacturers.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as carbon fiber heater and composite fiber heater. Amongst these, carbon fiber heater segment is expected to dominate the growth of the market. These are majorly the dual temperature control systems, which consist of an electronic thermostat for regulating the temperature which circulates within the seat of an automotive. This also facilitates the regulation of the flow of the power and in maintaining the temperature range in all types of settings.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive seat heater market has been divided into four major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The North American region is dominating the global automotive seat heater market owing to the increased penetration of the high-end luxury cars in the U.S. and Mexico. The low-temperature conditions in major parts of the region are leading to an increased demand for automotive seat heater systems.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of developing regions in the region such as India and China among others where the people are becoming more inclined towards the use of high-end automotive components such as seat heaters is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the existence of large automotive manufacturers in the region such as Changchun SET Electronics Co., Ltd., Langfang Golden Time Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou Tachibana Electronic Co., Ltd. is boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive seat heater market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive seat heater market by type, sales channel, vehicle Type, and regions.

The report for global automotive seat heater market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macroeconomic and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

