Best home appliance gift sets for your loved one!

We, KODAECS Co., Ltd, promise to offer even better and more kitchen appliance choices and become the most reliable brand everyone knows and trusts. The kitchen appliance brand of KODAECS Co., Ltd, will protect your kitchen for heathier and happier life. Hulock introduces a new concept of fresh food. Hulock’s vacuum pump prevents bacterial growth, reduces the risk of bacterial contamination, and keeps food or whatever you put in the container fresh longer by removing all air molecules from the airtight container.

Rectangular Gift Sets

• This set contains: Rectangular No.1 (small) + Rectangular No.2 (medium) + Rectangular No.3 (large) + Vacuum Pump

• Material: SAN(BODY, LID) + SILICONE Rubber

• Purpose: Food Storage (Cold and Heat Resistance: -40˚C ~ 100˚C)

Round Gift Sets

• This set contains: Rectangular No.1 (small) + Rectangular No.2 (medium) + Rectangular No.3 (large) + Vacuum Pump

• Material: SAN(BODY, LID) + SILICONE Rubber

• Purpose: Food Storage (Cold and Heat Resistance: -40˚C ~ 100˚C)

•

Hulock All Gift Sets

• This set contains: Rectangular No.1 (small) + Rectangular No.2 (medium) + Rectangular No.3 (large) + Vacuum Pump

• Material: SAN(BODY, LID) + SILICONE Rubber

• Purpose: Food Storage (Cold and Heat Resistance: -40˚C ~ 100˚C)

Hulock, your worthiest choice, offer you a new airtight food storage container experience. WE will introduce you a new airtight food storage container concept. Hulock’s airtight food storage containers not just block unwanted air exchange but remove air, moisture, bacteria, and all the causes for food spoilage from the container.

Looking for food storage gift sets supplier Korea? KODAECS Co., Ltd, we are new innovative food storage container supplier in Korea for fresher and tastier food in 2014. We promise to offer even better and more kitchen appliance choices in Korea and become the most reliable brand everyone knows and trusts.