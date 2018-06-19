Interesting Research Report on the Future of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market 2018-2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market by type (shallow, large, medium AUVS), technology (propulsion, navigation, communication, collision avoidance), payload (sounders), application (oceanography, oil, gas, military, defense, archeological, exploration, search, salvage operations, environmental protection, monitoring) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market. According to the report the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global autonomous underwater vehicles market covers segments such as type, technology, payload, and application. The type segments include shallow AUVS, large AUVS and medium AUVS. On the basis of technology the global autonomous underwater vehicles market is categorized into propulsion, navigation, communication, collision avoidance and imaging. Furthermore, on the basis of payload the autonomous underwater vehicles market is segmented as echo sounders, acoustic Doppler current profilers, cameras, synthetic aperture sonars and others. On the basis of application the autonomous underwater vehicles market is segmented as oceanography, oil & gas, military & defense, archeological and exploration, search and salvage operations and environmental protection and monitoring.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global autonomous underwater vehicles market such as, Boston Engineering Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Teledyne Gavia EHF. , Atlas Electronic GmbH, Fugro, ECA Group, International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd., Bluefin Robotics, and Graal, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global autonomous underwater vehicles market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of autonomous underwater vehicles market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the autonomous underwater vehicles market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

