Senior Helpers Helps Dementia Patients in Evansville with the Patented Senior Gems® Program

[TOWSON, 6/19/2018] – In order for Evansville residents with dementia to get high-quality care, Senior Helpers uses its patented Senior Gems® program.

The Senior Gems® program by Senior Helpers aims to provide a complete and comprehensive assessment of senior clients, which, in turn, allows caregivers to provide the appropriate level of care.

The Senior Gems® Program

The Senior Gems® program is based on the Gems™ technique developed by Teepa Snow of Positive Approach, LLC. The specialized system is used to identify the various characteristics of each stage of dementia. Every stage is given a gem designation, which caregivers then use to assess how far advanced the dementia is in an elderly client. In this way, the senior receives the appropriate level and intensity of care.

How the Senior Helpers Approach Works

Senior Helpers works very closely with both the elderly client and his or her family in order to accurately assess the level of dementia, as well as to determine the senior’s unique personality. With the help of the Senior Gems® program, Senior Helpers then creates an individualized care program that caters to the specific need of each elderly client.

The Senior Gems® program focuses on what the older adult can do, rather than on what they cannot do. Senior Helpers believes that a positive approach, coupled with proven Senior Gems® strategies, can give seniors with dementia a renewed sense of purpose and fulfilment in their lives, while helping them cope with the disease.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is the leading provider of home health and senior home care in Evansville and the surrounding areas. As a pioneer of the Senior Gems® program, a radical approach to Alzheimer’s and dementia care, Senior Helpers aims to provide quality, compassionate care to all their clients. Learn more about them by visiting their website at https://www.seniorhelpers.com/evansville.