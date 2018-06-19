Sodium Persulfate Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2024

Sodium persulfate (Na2S2O8) is an inorganic salt of persulfate (also known as peroxydisulfate). It exists in white, crystalline powder form. It is soluble in water and can be stored at room temperature. Sodium persulfate is non-hygroscopic (less affinity for atmospheric water); therefore, it offers good shelf life and can be easily stored for long duration. Sodium persulfate is synthesized by the electrolytic oxidation of sodium hydrogen sulfate.

Sodium persulfate acts as a strong oxidizer and bleaching agent. Being an oxidizer, it can degrade many volatile oxidizing chemicals (VOCs) including BTEXs, chlorinated ethenes (CEs), and trichloro-ethanes. Sodium persulfate is commonly used as radical initiator (promoter) for polymerization reactions and wastewater treatment. This treatment process is made easy by the use of sodium persulfate in oxidative degradation of toxic substances or chemicals in closed circular loop in water or a pool. Sodium persulfate is also used as etching agent for zinc and printed circuit boards, chemical oxidant used as accumulated surfactants cleaner, enhanced curator of low formaldehyde adhesives, disinfectants and in pickling of metals (e.g. copper). It is also used as bleaching agent in cosmetic & personal care products, detergents and paper & textile industry.

The sodium persulfate market is driven by the rising demand for personal care products. Increase in usage of cosmetic products is a major driver of the sodium persulfate market. Implementation of strict regulations regarding waste water treatment and growth in usage of sodium persulfate in the process are propelling the sodium persulfate market. Sodium sulfate is employed as substitute for potassium persulfate in certain analytical processes due to the similarity of qualities of both these compounds. Increase in demand for sodium persulfate in the textile industry and growth in the polymer industry also contribute to the market growth. There are strict laws regarding use of ingredients that do not cause skin damage in personal care products. This is projected to be the constraint for sodium persulfate market.

Based on application, the sodium persulfate market can be segmented into cosmetics, textiles, etching agent, polymerization, wastewater treatment, disinfectant, bleaching agent, etc.

Currently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are the key regional markets for sodium persulfate. This trend is estimated to continue in the near future. In terms of consumption, North America and Europe lead the global sodium persulfate market due to the large usage of personal care products in these regions. In terms of production, Asia Pacific is a dominant region, as most manufacturers are situated in China and India. Currently, the sodium persulfate market is expanding significantly in Asia Pacific due to increasing awareness about personal care products and their rising usage in this region. The sodium persulfate market in developing countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected expand significantly in the next few years due to the rise in applications in fields such as water treatment, cosmetics, paper, and textile industries.

Key players operating in the sodium persulfate market include Finoric LLC, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Yatai Electrochemistry Co. Ltd., GetChem.com, VR Persulfates Pvt. Ltd., J & K Scientific Ltd, Alfa Aesar, PeroxyChem, Evonik Industries, Aldon Corporation, Monarch Chemicals, United Initiators, DuPont and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY INC.

