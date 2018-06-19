Structured Cabling Market to reach a market size of $12.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Structured Cabling Market, published by KBV research, the Global Structured Cabling Market size is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Copper Cables market holds the largest market share in Global Structured Cabling Market by Product Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Fiber Optic Cables market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023).
The LAN market holds the largest market share in Global Structured Cabling Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Data Center market would attain market size of $5,221.6 million by 2023.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Structured Cabling in Telecom & IT Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Structured Cabling in Government Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Structured Cabling in Industrial Market.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/structured-cabling-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Structured Cabling Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Anixter Inc., Belden Inc., Commscope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., General Cable, Legrand S.A., Nexans S.A., Schneider Electric SE, and The Siemon Company.
By Product Type
Copper Cables
Fiber Optic Cables
Others
By Application
Data Center
LAN
By Vertical
Telecom & IT
Government
Industrial
Residential & Commercial
Others
By Geography
