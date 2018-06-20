Heavy Protection Double Metal Bridge Composite Steel Pipe

The heavy-protected double-metal bridge composite steel pipe uses plastic powder as a coating material, and the inner surface is melted and coated with a plastic layer, and the outer surface is coated with a steel-plastic composite product with a plastic layer or other material anti-corrosion layer. Definition This product is a new type of pipe material newly developed in China. It adopts a plastic coating inside and outside and a composite structure of welded steel pipe or seamless steel pipe in the middle to overcome the rust, corrosion, and high pollution existing in the steel pipe itself. The low strength and deformable defects of the plastic pipe integrate the common advantages of the steel pipe and the plastic product, and it belongs to the country to promote the use of environmentally-friendly products.

The heavy protective double-metal bridge composite steel pipe is a layer of polyethylene (PE) resin, ethylene-acid copolymer (EAA), epoxy (EP) powder, non-toxic poly (thickness 0.5 to 1.0mm) melted on the inner wall of the steel pipe. PP) or non-toxic polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and other organic materials formed by the steel-plastic composite pipe, it not only has the advantages of high strength, easy connection, resistance to water flow, etc., it also overcomes the corrosion and pollution of the steel pipe. Due to the disadvantages of fouling, plastic pipes, and poor fire-fighting performance, the design life can reach 50 years. The main disadvantage is that the installation must not be bent like the seamless casing, hot work and electric welding cutting operations, the cutting surface is applied with the non-toxic room temperature curing glue brush provided by the manufacturer.

Re-protection of double-metal bridge composite pipe production and installation practices to be very careful to ensure the installation quality:

1. Before the construction, you should familiarize yourself with the drawings, and make preparations according to the construction methods determined by the construction plan and the concrete measures for technical disclosure. Please refer to the relevant professional equipment drawings and the architectural drawings for construction, and check whether the coordinates and elevations of various plastic coating pipelines are intersected, and whether the space used for plastic-coated pipelines is reasonable.

2. According to the design drawing, draw sketches of construction pipelines, pipe diameters, adjustable diameters, reserved nozzles, valve positions, etc. on the design drawings. Mark the actually installed structural positions, and measure the actual installation accuracy according to the marks. The dimensions are recorded on the construction sketch and then prefabricated according to the dimensions measured by the sketch.

3, plastic pipe installation generally starts from the total entrance, the total import end plus a good plug to prepare for pressure test. Before installation, pipe and pipe fittings shall be inspected visually: The inner and outer surfaces shall have a complete galvanized layer, and shall be smooth and beautiful. The inner and outer surfaces of the pipe shall be smooth, free of blisters, and the threads shall be free from broken filaments.

4. The plastic pipe connection adopts screw connection, and the surface of the galvanized layer and the exposed thread portion that are damaged when the screw thread is set shall be treated with anti-corrosion treatment.

5. When using screw connection, plastic pipe should adopt mechanical cutting. The cutting surface must not have flash or burr. When cutting, ensure that the pipe end surface is vertical. The set of wire should adopt automatic threading machine, lube oil lubrication, and should use standard thread gauge inspection. When processing, pay attention to the cooling of the tube and do not make the tube hot. Protect threads after processing.