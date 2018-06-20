Hilton Appoints Matt Fry as New Senior Vice President of Development in Asia-Pacific

Hilton today announced the appointment Matt Fry as senior vice president, development in Asia-Pacific (APAC). Effective August 6, 2018, Fry will oversee the team responsible for the overall development strategy for APAC.

“We are thrilled to have Matt join our team and oversee the strategic growth in APAC,” said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design and construction, Hilton. “His appointment represents our commitment to building on our tremendous success and achievements there. Matt’s extensive experience in the real estate and development industry will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and portfolio in this key region.”

A seasoned professional, Fry brings with him to Hilton over 20 years of experience in the real estate and development industry, with nearly 18 years leading diverse teams at Starwood Hotels & Resorts. Most recently, Fry served as the head of global real estate operations and Americasreal estate at WeWork – a company growing rapidly around the world to provide shared workspaces with a strong emphasis on community for entrepreneurs, freelancers, small businesses and large enterprises.

Prior to WeWork, Fry rose through the ranks to senior vice president,global development at Starwood. In his role he oversaw development in Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, and was also responsible for global oversight of feasibility and deal approval processes. Fry also spent 10 years based in Singapore leading Starwood’s development efforts for Asia Pacific (ex-China).

“I am excited to be joining the world’s most hospitable company and overseeing the development efforts for APAC,” said Fry. “Hilton has had incredible growth and the best-performing portfolio of brands in the business. This is a testament to the incredible global development team, which I am eager to work with during this exciting time for the company and industry.”

Fry holds an MBA from the University of California, Berkley and a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. He will be based in Hilton’s APAC regional office in Singapore and will report to Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design andconstruction.