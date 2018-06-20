Worldwide Dry Eye Syndrome Market Booming Industry Size and Revenue | Future Vision Footbridge 2023 in Healthcare Sector

Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market is half published report exclusively available at MarketResearchFuture.com along with market size, recent trends and growth analysis. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market report contain unique information which is not available on any other source.

Tears provide lubrication, limits the risks of eye infections, washes away the foreign matter, thus, are helpful in keeping the surface of the eyes smooth and clear. Dry eye syndrome is a medical condition in which eyes’ lubrication is hindered by the unavailability of tears.

Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of the diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, growing per capita healthcare expenditure, and changing lifestyle are the major drivers for the market growth. However, factors like stringent FDA drug approvals, lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and low per capita healthcare expenditure in the middle and low income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market is expected to advance with an approximate CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players for the global dry eye syndrome are Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Valent Pharmaceuticals (Canada), Johnson and Johnson Vision (U.S.), Acadia Pharmaceutical (U.S.), Allostera Pharma (Canada), I-Med Pharma Inc. (Canada), Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., (Japan), AFT pharmaceuticals (New Zealand), Novaliq GmBh (Germany), Auven therapeutics (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation

The Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market is segmented on the basis of the type, diagnosis, treatment, distribution channel and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into evaporative dry eye syndrome, aqueous dry eye syndrome, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into Schirmer test, eye exam, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into nutritional supplements, serum eye drops, lubricant eye drops, anti-inflammatory drugs segments, surgery, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global dry eye syndrome market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the presence of the major market players like Johnson & Johnson Vision, Auven therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceutical, and others within the region boosts the market growth.

Europe stands second in the dry eye syndrome market. This is attributed to the increasing availability of funds for research, a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient and growing geriatric population. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region for the market. Economies like India, China, Australia and others within the region have huge patient population, rising healthcare expenditure facilitating the market growth.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global dry eye syndrome. Low per capita healthcare expenditure, stringent government policies, especially within the African region restrains the market growth within the region.

