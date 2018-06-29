Chip Antenna Market 2018 Revenue Analysis, Developments and Growth Factors 2023

Chip Antenna – Overview

Chip antenna has made a significant impact in the electrical industry thanks to its beneficial features. Due to their compactness they have become an inseparable part of circuit boards that need to generate high frequency electromagnetic waves. Furthermore, they can only reach up to a specific distance which makes them the first choice for handy devices like cell phones and WiFi dongles. In the last few years, the demand for these has shot dramatically. Resultantly the global antenna market has received that much needed push.

In laymen terms, a chip antenna can be explained as a distinct kind of antenna whose main characteristic is that it is small in size. They have all the qualities of a regular antenna and they also have the functionality but the only difference is that they are pretty small in size in comparison to their counterparts. Thus, these compact and efficient antennas can be make for an effective substitute when the regular ones cannot be used.

It is only very recently that the market players have realized the actual potential of this technology. Whatever be the case, looking at the current scenario it can be concluded that the global chip antenna market will go places in future.

Key players

The prominent players in the market of Chip Antenna are- Partron Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Materials (Japan), Fractus, S.A. (Spain), Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Yageo Corporation (Taiwan), Taoglas (Ireland), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.)., Pulse Electronics (U.S.), Fractus Antennas (Spain), Antenova M2M (UK) among others.

Study Objective of Chip Antenna Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Chip Antenna Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Chip Antenna market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by application, by end users and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Chip Antenna Market

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type: Ceramic Multilayer Chip Antennas and Dielectric Chip Antenna.

Segmentation by Application: WLAN, Zigbee, Bluetooth, ISM among others.

Segmentation by End Users: BFSI, Transportation, Manufacturing, Industrial, Government, Telecommunication and IT, Healthcare among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global market of chip antenna with the market share of XX%. growing automotive and telecommunication industry in the Asian countries are driving the market. High demand for consumer electronic products from this region is also supporting the market of Chip Antenna in Asia-Pacific. North America stands as second biggest market for Chip Antenna. Technological advancement and advantage of technology leaders are few factor which is supporting the market of Chip Antenna in this region. North America Chip Antenna market has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015 which is expected to grow at US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period. Europe holds third position with market share of XX% and has been valued at US $XX billion in the year 2015 which is growing at CAGR of XX% and expected to grow at US $XX billion by the end of forecasted period.

Industry News

In July 2016, Fractus Antennas S.L. announced the launch of new product mXTEND antenna booster for multi band application.

In June 2016, Fractus Antenna S.L. announced that chip antenna booster FR01-S4-224 can also work with Bluetooth devices.

Target Audience

Bluetooth Antenna Manufacturers

Chip Antenna Manufacturers

Wireless Service Providers

WIFI Service Providers

Government

The report for Global Chip Antenna Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

