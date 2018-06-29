Gas Meters Market Poised to Grow at Nearly 8% through 2024, North America to Remain an Attractive Region

A new research study titled “Gas Meters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2024” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, gas meters market is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the assessment period.

The research report offers in-depth analysis on the key factors driving the growth of the gas meters market. In addition to a comprehensive assessment on the gas meters market, the study also offers insights on the key restraints in the market. A comprehensive analysis on the opportunities and trends in the market has also been included for the perusal of the readers. According to the report, growing awareness about energy-efficiency, and the use of gas meters for efficient transmission of energy is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the gas meters market during the assessment period.

The business intelligence study also offers segment-wise analysis on the gas meters market. The report segments the global gas meters market into application market, product type market and region market. The application segment is further divided into industrial, commercial and residential. The product type segment is sub-segmented into rotary gas meters, ultrasonic gas meters, diaphragm gas meters, turbine gas meters and other type gas meters.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. According to the research study, North America will continue to be one of the leading markets for gas meters market. The growth of the market in North America is concentrated in the US, whereas Canada accounts for a miniscule revenue share of the market. In addition to North America, Europe is another lucrative market for gas meters market. The demand for gas meters in Europe is likely to remain concentrated in EU5.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are ABB, Apator SA, Betar Ltd., EDMI Ltd., Itron Inc., Honeywell Process Solutions Inc., Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd., AEM SA, Badger Meter Inc., Diehl Gas Metering GmbH, General Electric, Landis+Gyr, Qianwei Kromschroder Meters Chongqing Co. Ltd. and Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co. Ltd. According to the report, these companies are focusing on increasing their presence in developing regions to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the market.

