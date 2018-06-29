Telecom Analytics Market Global Key Players in 2018: IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Informatica Corporation, SAP AG, Teradata Corporation

Market Highlights:

Telecom analytics is branch of sophisticated business intelligence (BI) technologies that are developed to meet the complex needs of telecom enterprises. The complex requirements of the business include improving sales number, reducing cyber threats which include churn out and fraud, enhancing the risk management capabilities, and cutting down the operational costs.

Analytics solutions usually improvise the capabilities of conventional BI solutions for reporting and dashboarding to enhance the proficiency starting from ad-hoc querying, multidimensional analyses, text analytics, forecasting, predictive and descriptive modeling, data mining to optimization. The increase in implementation of analytics in telecommunication sector is focused on enhancing the transparency in the business operational workflow, internal processes, market environment, identify the existing trends and predict the market forecasts. Furthermore, analytics help in maintaining better data traffic monitoring and offer better decisions for capacity planning. Some of the telecom companies in the South East Asian region implement data analytics to enhance the promotional effectiveness.

Additionally, the data transmission volume doubles every six to eight months. In the light of these factors, the telecom analytics is expected to gain a huge demand for Telecom Analytics Market over the forecast period. On the flip side, the security concerns and high maintenance costs are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the review period.

Major Key Players:

Wipro Limited (India)

Informatica Corporation (U.S.)

SAP AG (Germany)

Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Nokia networks ( Finalnd)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.)

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5813

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the telecom analytics market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to have a significant growth the telecom analytics market over forecast period. The U.S and Canada are leading countries in the region owing to presence of IT giants such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation and many more. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in telecom analytics market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries. This is due to rise in disposable income which eventually increases demand for smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Additionally, India is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia Pacific region and telecom sector is presumed to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period owing to rise in internet penetration.

Segmentation:

The Telecom analytics market is differentiated by component, analytics type, deployment, organization size, and end-user.

By component, the telecom analytics market is sub-segmented as hardware, services and solutions. On the basis of services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services segment is further segregated as consulting services, implementing services, and training services. The solution segment is segregated as customer management, network management, marketing management, sales & distribution, and others.

On the basis of organization type, the market is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise.

Additionally, by the analytical type, the market is classified customer analytics, network analytics, market analytics, services analytics, and price analytics.

Furthermore, on the basis of deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-cloud and on-premises. Additionally, on the basis of organization size, the market is classified as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By end-user, the market is sub-divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, and others.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/telecom-analytics-market-5813

Target Audience:

Associations & Industry Bodies

Cloud Service Providers

Technology Consultants

Value Added Resellers

Telecom Service Providers

Research Firms

Government Bodies, regulatory Firms

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com