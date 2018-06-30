Center for Digestive Medicine Becomes the Most Favorable Endoscopy Center Miami

MIAMI, FL (JUNE 30, 2018) – Center for Digestive Medicine is becoming the best gastroenterology and hepatology clinic in Miami-Dade region owing to their exemplary services and the expertise of the staff at the clinic. Along with treatments like colonoscopy, sigmoidoscopy, hemorrhoids banding, intra gastric balloon and fibro scan, Top Gastroenterologist Miami also has an in-built Endoscopy Center Miami with the state-of-the-art rooms complete with the most advanced equipment to perform endoscopy. Moreover, with a team of board-certified gastroenterologists, certified-nurse anesthetists and nursing staff, Center for Digestive Medicine is ensuring that the treatments take place in a highly safe environment with supreme control over cross-infections.

The Endoscopy Center Miami is Medicare approved and accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine. “Center for Digestive Medicine’s fully accredited (Board of Medicine OSR 1117) Endoscopy center is an Office-based, endoscopic center specializing in colorectal cancer screening and the treatment of various digestive diseases. Our center is staffed by the most qualified clinical team and has state-of-the-art endoscopy rooms with the latest procedure and monitoring equipment. “The staff at Center for Digestive Medicine is headed by Dr. Mark Avila who is implementing the procedures with utmost care owing to an experience of over decades. Moreover, Dr. Mark Avila has an experience of serving on the Florida Board of Medicine and is active in clinical trials involving therapy for Hepatitis C and Gastroenterological diseases.

The team at Endoscopy Center Miami has been giving personalized treatments along with undivided attention to all the patients. “Our specialized staff helps each patient’s visit go as quickly and smoothly as possible.” Moreover, the services are available at relatively reduced costs as compared to a hospital. “As an office setting, usually the only responsibility the patient has is their office copay instead of the typical deductible and coinsurance charged when done at a facility such as an ASC or hospital.” In addition to this, it is easier for the patients to get their procedures done in an office setting. “Since our center focuses on a limited number of procedures, most patients find that we are much easier to navigate than a typical hospital environment.”

Endoscopy test is an effective colon cancer screening method and Endoscopy Center Miami is implementing the test as per the convenience of the patient. Center for Digestive Medicine is proving its efficacy in not just endoscopy but other treatment procedures as well. “ Our providers utilize the most advanced equipment, current techniques, and medications to treat all aspects of gastroenterology related diseases including but not limited to: colon cancer screening, treatment of disease of the liver and pancreas, management of GERD, inflammatory bowel syndromes such as Chron’s and ulcerative colitis, and irritable bowel syndrome.”

Media Contact:

Address: 7887 n. Kendall Drive,

Suite 101

Miami, FL 33156

Phone: +1 (305) 273-6266

Email: infor@cdmgastro.com

Website: http://www.cdmgastro.com/

###